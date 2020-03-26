Gov. looks to produce surgical masks

Santo Domingo.- The problem with masks in the Dominican Republic is that they are not domestically produced, Consumer Protection (Pro Consumidor) director Anina Del Castillo affirmed Wed.

“They have begun to take measures for the production of masks. Yesterday, in fact we had a meeting with the industrial sector to see who is going to produce masks because the Government is already producing through the Ministry of the Armed Forces,” the official said.

Del Castillo added that a shipment that the Ministry of Public Health bought for the entire health sector will soon arrive in the country.

“Yesterday we were seeing which companies are going to produce, but where we are going to get the materials to do it. Also, the antibacterial gel, the companies that produced it have a limited capacity and when the need to use this product was seen, it was also scarce.”