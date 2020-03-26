Medina earmarks US$593.0M to save jobs

Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina last night announced a RD$32.0 billion (US$593.0 million) aid package to preserve jobs in the private sector and the informal market, in addition to that starting today tests to detect the coronavirus will be free also in certified private labs.

Medina specified that the Government will contribute a percentage of the salary and the companies will only have to cover the difference to complete at least 70% of the salary of each worker, always in exchange for the jobs being preserved.

To materialize it Edina ordered the Economic Commission to work directly with those companies to provide coverage of a percentage of the salary, which can reach RD$8,500 per month to keep workers on their payroll, “therefore facilitating the job stability and income of hundreds of thousands of families.”