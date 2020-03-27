Central Bank: Dominican economy grew 5% in Jan., Feb.

Santo Domingo.- Central Banker, Héctor Valdez Albizu, on Fri. said the Dominican economy grew on average 5% in the first two months, as the result of the incidence of the cessation of activities caused by COVID-19 that have yet to be measured.

The official said the GDP grew 5 3% in February but acknowledged that there will be difficulties in maintaining that pace in the face of the challenges posed by the coronavirus and its effects on the economy.

“There will be difficulties in continuing to maintain that growth and it will probably drop significantly, but we can solve it due to the economic fundamentals we have in the medium term,” the official said in a press conference.