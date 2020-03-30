Laid off workers top 118K, grow by the hour: Labor chief

Santo Domingo.- As of noon on Monday, 8,879 companies had laid off 118,375 workers, a figure that grows by the hour, Labor Minister, Winston Santos, told Diario Libre.

He said there are more and more notices of suspensions and that, just between 8am Monday until noon, more than 10,000 new workers got the pink slip. “In the early hours of Monday, 107,831 workers affected by the suspensions of 8,056 companies were registered.”

The head of Labor office added that he fears the situation will continue. “The temporary deletions of contracts that were registered at the noon cut already represent 5% of the number of people working in the formal sector of the economy, which amounted to 2,299,153 people by the end of 2019.”