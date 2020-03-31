6,000 companies seek access to Employee Assistance Fund

Santo Domingo.- Economy Minister Juan Ariel Jiménez, on Tue. said that some 6,000 companies have applied to qualify for the Employee Assistance Fund (FASE).

“So far we have received requests from more than 6,000 companies. We believe that this number is going to increase, many of these companies are SMEs (small and medium-sized), but we are anticipating a considerable number of companies,” Jiménez said.

Interviewed by phone on El Despertador Channel 9, the official said the Government has a budget to benefit more than 700,000 workers.

He added that the numbers change constantly because “every minute a new company sends us the information.”