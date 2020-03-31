Online shopping service overwhelms Dominican supermarkets

Santo Domingo.- Recently some Dominican supermarket chains began online shopping service, just like applications that make it easier to shop for food without having to go to the store; however, in these moments of sanitary emergency, they are facing difficulties due to high demand.

In 2019, the Ramos Group launched the innovative purchasing service through digital platforms so that the customer only had to pick up their products. Today, when entering the platform Sirena GO (http://alsuper.do/), there is the announcement: “To satisfy the great demand for received orders, we have added the pickup service in our stores La Sirena Churchill, La Sirena Galeria 360 and La Sirena Luperón. We will continue working to increase our availability. Due to high demand, some of the stores may have exhausted the available spaces in the coming days.”

The National Organization of Commercial Companies (ONEC) told Listín Diario that most of the affiliated supermarkets are offering the service but did not specify which ones and pointed out that at this time the demand has exceeded all possible forecasts and that they have had some problems with technology platforms.