U.S. US$2.2T stimulus to benefit thousands of Dominicans in NY

New York (EL NUEVO DIARIO).- Thousands of Dominicans of the 850,000 residing in New York will benefit from the disbursement of US$112 billion from the federal stimulus of US$2.2 trillion to be distributed residents, businesses and hospitals, among other sectors, as aid for the effects of COVID-19, Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) revealed Tuesday.

Schumer said the money will be distributed as follows (in US$): $33.8 billion as relief from the Small Business Administration payroll; $25,000 to Hospitals and other medical facilities and $16,000 for Unemployment Compensation.

Likewise, $15 billion for direct cash payments to individuals; $75 billion for the Disaster Relief Fund through FEMA programs; $7.5 billion for the State and local Coronavirus Relief Fund and $4.1 billion for the Transit Systems, especially MTA.

Also, $2 billion for the Strategic National Reserve and one billion for the Emergency Aid Fund for elementary and secondary schools – K-12.

“There is much more to do to overcome and recover from this horrible virus that affects our great state and nation. We will not stop and I will not stop until we return to the hustle and bustle,” said Schumer.