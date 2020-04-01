Fruit and vegetable exports to the US by air jump

Santo Domingo.- Cargo flights through Las Americas International Airport to Miami have climbed in recent weeks, hauling vegetables, fruits and various items to the United States market.

According to the airports management company Aerodom, the increase in operations in Cabo Caucedo cargo terminal results from the suspension of regular flights by Delta Airlines and United Airlines, which apart from passengers also transported freight to Miami, New York and other US cities.

Each flight carries thousands of pounds of Chinese vegetables, fruits, foods and other agro products.