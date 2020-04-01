Industries to the people: don’t fret, there’s enough production

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic Industries Association (AIRD) on Tuesday urged the population not to go massively to businesses and financial entities in search of food and services, since it poses a risk to health in these times of coronavirus.

It said that there is currently enough national production in the country to guarantee that “we can all be in our homes keeping social distance to combat COVID-19.”

The industrialists said they are aware that guaranteeing food is probably the second priority today after preserving health, “but it is necessary to act with due calm and above all, take care of the health of all Dominicans.”