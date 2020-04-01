Taxman to waive the advance payment due April 15

Santo Domingo. – Internal Taxes (DGII) will waive the advance payment that’s due on April 15, for all taxpayers of Income Tax (ISR), legal persons or sole-proprietor businesses, as part of the facilities to deal with the pandemic.

DGII director Magín Díaz, said the benefit will reach more than 99% of the companies that had to pay it for the fiscal period March 2020. It will only be charged to a small group of companies considered large.

“As you have seen in the last two weeks, we are taking, almost daily, new facilitation measures and we have digitized the services that were not digitized to facilitate the management of procedures for taxpayers at this juncture.”