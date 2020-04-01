Top Dominican supermarket chains won’t raise prices

Santo Domingo.- Two of Dominican Republic’s leading supermarket chains on Wed. promised separately not to increase prices during the next few months

In a statement Centro Cuesta Nacional (CCN) guarantees stable in the Nacional and Jumbo supermarkets. “The decision takes into account the current situation that the country is going through due to the coronavirus.”

Bravo

Earlier today Bravo supermarkets president, Rafael Monestina, noted that the crisis caused by COVID-19 could impact the cost of foods, but “Since there is abundant production in the field, prices should not increase.”