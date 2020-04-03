Gasoline drops by RD $ 6.00 per gallon; LPG increases RD $ 0.40

Santo Domingo, RD

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce and MSMEs have a discount on all fuels except Liquefied Petroleum Gas, which increases slightly.

Premium gasoline will drop 6.00 pesos per gallon and will sell at 170.50 pesos, while regular gasoline will drop 5.80 pesos and will sell at 156.20 pesos per gallon.

Regular diesel will sell at RD $ 129.00 per gallon, down RD $ 1.10 per gallon; Optimum diesel will sell at RD $ 142.90 per gallon, drops RD $ 1.10 per gallon, and Avtur will sell at RD $ 85.60 per gallon, drops RD $ 2.70 per gallon.

While kerosene will sell at RD $ 107.80 per gallon, it drops RD $ 2.80 per gallon; Fuel Oil # 6 will sell at RD $ 75.10 per gallon, down RD $ 2.70 per gallon; Fuel Oil 1% S will be sold at RD $ 86.10 per gallon, down RD $ 2.60 per gallon.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will be sold at RD $ 84.20 a gallon and rises RD $ 0.40 per gallon and natural gas RD $ 28.97 per cubic meter, maintains its price.

The situation of the excess supply of distillates in the fuel market worldwide and the low demand as a consequence of COVID-19, to a large extent, have benefited consumers in the Dominican Republic with lower fuel prices ranging from 21% lower in diesel up to 26% lower in gasoline from March to date, the note highlights.