The price of Dominican LPG rises again; gasoline down

SANTO DOMINGO.- The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs ordered an increase of RD $ 1.90 in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, while gasoline and diesel will register drops that will go RD $ 0.20 to RD $ 2.60 per gallon, for the week of 11 to 17 of this month.

After the resolution issued today, the gallon of premium gasoline will be sold at RD $ 170.10, down RD $ 0.40; Regular gasoline at RD $ 156.00, drops RD $ 0.20.

Regular diesel will cost RD $ 126.40 per gallon, with a discount of RD $ 2.60; that of optimal diesel RD $ 141.60, falls RD $ 1.30 per gallon.

A gallon of avtur will be shipped at RD $ 85.10, a discount of RD $ 0.50; kerosene at RD $ 107.10, with a reduction of RD $ 0.70 per gallon.

Fuel oil # 6 will be sold at RD $ 79.90 per gallon, it rises RD $ 4.80; 1% S fuel oil will be sold at RD $ 91.80, increases RD $ 5.70.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will be sold at RD $ 86.10 gallon, up RD $ 1.90, while Natural Gas continues at RD $ 28.97 per cubic meter.

The average exchange rate is RD $ 54.03 according to a survey carried out by the Central Bank.