The purchase and sale of the US dollar is at RD $ 54.00 (pesos) in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, DR

From March 9 to April 9, the change in the dollar in the Dominican Republic registered an increase of RD $ 0.44 for purchases and RD $ 0.43 for sales.

When consulting the Central Bank statistics on the average exchange rates for buying and selling currencies in the Spot Market, as of yesterday, the dollar presented the amount of RD $ 54.01 for the purchase and RD $ 54.08 for the sale.

So far this year, the dollar has had an upward trend in its exchange rate in relation to the Dominican peso. On January 2, the purchase of this currency was RD $ 52.90, while the sale was RD $ 52.96. From that day to the present, this type of currency has had an increase of RD $ 1.11 purchase and RD $ 1.12.

In January, the average change was RD $ 53.04 the purchase and RD $ 53.10 the sale. In February it was RD $ 53.29 and RD $ 53.37, respectively, while in March it was RD $ 53.65 and RD $ 53.73.

Use of the dollar

The average Dominican uses the dollar to pay for technological services such as Netflix, Spotify, Android system applications and Apple, purchases on the internet, among others.