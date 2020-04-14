Dominican Gov. unveils plan to reboot the economy

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Government on Mon. announced a comprehensive plan to reactivate the economy and normalize it after the pandemic in the country passes, which includes greater support to micro, small and medium-sized companies, through a special treatment that will allow access to resources provided by the Monetary Board at an annual rate of 3.5%.

It also includes accessing funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF); the Federal Reserve of the United States (FED), and the International Bank of Payments, where an account has already been opened to access the resources in case of need, Central Banker, Héctor Valdez Albizu, revealed yesterday in a National Palace press conference with Finance Minister Donald Guerrero.

The officials met with President Danilo Medina to discuss the emergency situation and the policy measures to reactivate the economy.

Valdez indicated that the Central Bank has large deposits in the FED, which can be used to make them available to the country’s economic sectors.