Biggest power company to foot the light bill of 5 hospitals

Press Release

Santo Domingo.- The power company AES Dominicana on Tue. announced that it will sponsor the consumption of electrical energy during the months of April and May of five hospital centers that handle cases of coronavirus, in solidarity with the country’s fight to contain the disease.

The initiative will be carried out in common agreement with the Dominican Corporation of State Electric Companies (CDEEE) and the electricity distribution companies.

The AES explained that the donation, with an approximate cost of 21 million pesos, will help the authorities of the electricity sector to free up resources to be contributed for the benefit of the Ministry of Public Health for the purchase of medicines, materials and supplies to fight COVID-19.

The company’s contribution to the hospitals is added to a set of actions and aid contemplated in different areas for an amount of RD $ 40 million pesos, approximately.

The sponsored hospitals will be Ramón De Lara, in Santo Domingo; Our Lady of Altagracia, in La Altagracia; Doctor Cabral y Báez, in Santiago; Carlos Rojas Badía, in Espaillat, and Federico Lanvandier, in the Duarte province.

“For every kilowatt hour that we produce from our power plants, we keep the lights of the Dominican Republic on, helping people to remain in their homes observing security measures and that our medicine heroes can continue saving lives at such critical times for the nation, ”said AES President Edwin De Los Santos.

AES Foundation donations

On the other hand, the AES Dominicana Foundation, the social arm of the energy company, has made donations in communities, health care centers, universities, collaborators and family members to support prevention measures against the spread of the virus.

Donations include a contribution to the Technological University of Santo Domingo (Intec) for the development of respirators that will be made available to the health system.

Likewise, Haina and surrounding areas delivered kits of personal hygiene and protection products, such as disposable gloves, masks, hats, glasses and protective suits.

Likewise, they delivered food rations, in coordination with the Association of Industries of Haina and the South Region and other companies, to provide more than 500 families with basic products.

The entity also delivered cleaning and protection kits to the team of doctors, nurses, nurses and patients of the Municipal Hospital of Boca Chica.