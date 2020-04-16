Amid somber backdrop Mines chief sees gold as oxygen

Santo Domingo, Energy and Mines Minister Antonio Isa Conde on Wed. said that amid the pandemic’s economic and sanitary destruction, metal mining – especially gold – could be like oxygen for the finances of the countries that exploit it.

Isa bases his opinion that while the different sectors of the economic chain are in decline – with the exception of some of the pharmaceutical, medical instrument and food industries – gold prices continue to climb in the international market, as a result of the future protection that investors seek.

“Gold producing countries have, in this situation, an important advantage… to lessen the effects of the crisis.”

In a statement Isa stressed the importance of continuing to exploit gold as a non-renewable resource, “always under a line of social, environmental and economic sustainability.”