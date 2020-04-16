Business leaders, Govt. mull reopening economic activities

Santo Domingo.- Presidency Administrative Minister, José Ramón Peralta, met Wednesday with leaders of the country’s business sector to discuss the opening of post-coronavirus economic activities.

“The resilience of the Dominican economy will resist the strong attacks created by the coronavirus,” the Presidency said in a statement that didn’t provide details regarding the resumption of economic activities.

“The meeting between government authorities and business leaders responds to the interest of President Danilo Medina in a program of monetary and fiscal policies to revive economic growth in recent years.”

The presidency adds that according to the World Bank, due to its solid economic foundations, the Dominican Republic will be the only country in Latin America that will escape the recession caused by the coronavirus.