Gov. unveils plan to guarantee food production

Santo Domingo.- The Government on Wed. announced a plan to assist sensitive segments of the agro sector to guarantee continued food production.

Presidency chief of staff, Gustavo Montalvo, said Agriculture Minister, Osmar Benítez, will contact the sectors involved and coordinate the assistance for products, such as chicken, cheese, and vegetables, especially in greenhouses.

“Likewise, a much broader medium-term plan will be undertaken to further strengthen our food sovereignty, the details of which will be offered soon,” Montalvo said in a National Palace press conference.