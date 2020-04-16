Ports keeps operating to allow entry of basic products

Santo Domingo.- Presidency chief of staff, Gustavo Montalvo, on Thur. said that the ports have kept operating to allow the entry of basic necessities for the Dominican population.

In a press conference, Montalvo said the Government has authorized the Dominican Port Authority to keep the ports open to guarantee the supply of consumer products.

He said the ports have continued operating with the arrival of cargo ships with medicines, food and raw materials for agribusiness and food production.