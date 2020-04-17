Gasoline, propane up, diesel down
Constanza
Santo Domingo.- Fuel prices for the week from April 18-24 in gallons:
Premium gasoline RD$171.50, an increase of RD$1.40
Regular gasoline RD$157.20, increasing RD$1.20
Regular diesel RD$123.30, down RD$3.10
Optimal diesel RD$139.60, down RD$2.00
Avtur RD$82.60, down RD$2.50
Kerosene RD$104.40, drops RD$2.70
Fuel Oil #6 RD$78.80, down RD$1.10
Fuel Oil 1%S RD$90.80, down RD$1.00
Propane (LPG) RD$89.00, up RD$2.90
Natural Gas RD$28.97 per cubic meter, unchanged.