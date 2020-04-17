Gasoline, propane up, diesel down

Santo Domingo.- Fuel prices for the week from April 18-24 in gallons:

Premium gasoline RD$171.50, an increase of RD$1.40

Regular gasoline RD$157.20, increasing RD$1.20

Regular diesel RD$123.30, down RD$3.10

Optimal diesel RD$139.60, down RD$2.00

Avtur RD$82.60, down RD$2.50

Kerosene RD$104.40, drops RD$2.70

Fuel Oil #6 RD$78.80, down RD$1.10

Fuel Oil 1%S RD$90.80, down RD$1.00

Propane (LPG) RD$89.00, up RD$2.90

Natural Gas RD$28.97 per cubic meter, unchanged.