The Gov. to buy 5.6M pounds of chicken

Santo Domingo.- Starting this week the Government will buy 5.6 million pounds of chicken from poultry producers, given the country’s difficulties due to the economic paralysis and social isolation to control the spread of coronavirus.

The information was offered by the Minister of Agriculture, Osmar Benítez, through his social networks.

He said those 5.6 million pounds of chicken will be acquired through the Social Assistance Plan of the Presidency, the State Economic Kitchens and the Price Stabilization Institute (Inespre).