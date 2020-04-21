Cement-makers propose measures to protect workers

Santo Domingo.- Various construction sector institutions brought together a technical team with its best health and safety experts to design the Construction Health and Safety Guide to Prevent COVID-19, the Dominican Portland Cement Producers Association (ADOCEM) said Tue.

“The guide has been sent to the authorities for review and approval…to protect the health of workers in the development of the works and in the provision of supplies and materials,” it said in a statement

They also hope to work side by side with the State in a unified strategy and a well-structured dynamism of the national economy.

Adocem said the proposed guide stems from the analysis of the recommendations of international organizations, as well as the measures successfully implemented in other countries, in which construction activity has been restored.

It reveals that it covers from the necessary actions prior to the gradual reactivation of the works that includes the training of subcontractors, crew chiefs and supervisors, and the planning of entry by groups to avoid crowds. “likewise, the conditions for recommending self-isolation and recommendations for transportation to and from jobsites.”