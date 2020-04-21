Dominican economy could avert looming recession

Santo Domingo.- The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Eclac) on Tue. highlighted that in a context in which the region’s GDP will fall -5.3%, the Dominican Republic entered the current crisis in a relatively strong position in relation to the rest of the countries.

ECLAC calculates that in the Dominican case the projection is zero, when in the rest of the region the growth projection is all negative. “It is that in the last decade its economy (the Dominican) expanded almost 5% on average and achieved one of the highest growth rates in the region.”

ECLAC Executive Secretary, Alicia Bárcena, indicated that the Dominican Republic is the latest country in Central America that shows an improvement in its fiscal balance between 2018 and 2019. “That seems to us to be very important and this has given the government space to implement support measures for workers who become unemployed.”