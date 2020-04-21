Dominican Gov. to hand out 525,000 Lbs. of chicken daily

Santo Domingo.- The president of the High-Level Commission to Prevent and Control Coronavirus on Tue. announced an agreement with farmers, which includes the acquisition of chickens and cheeses, that will be distributed to the population. to alleviate the pandemic.

Gustavo Montalvo said that around 525,000 pounds of chicken will be purchased daily to distribute to the population, or around 5.6 million chickens.

“The Ministry of Agriculture will carry out a program of financial and technical assistance for the agricultural sector. This support has begun with the purchase of 5.6 million chicken to distribute 525,000 pounds daily.”