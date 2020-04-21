Small businesses complain: light bill the same, despite lockdown

Santo Domingo.- Small business owners in Santo Domingo Este complained Monday that the light bill remained unchanged last March, despite the fact that they have been closed since the beginning of the state of emergency in the country

The lockdown of the country and commercial establishments began on the 19th of that month.

Jensy González, owner of a gym in the Alma Rosa sector, described as an abuse the fact that she regularly pays RD$6,000 per month for electricity and that last month’s bill came close to that, when it was closed since March 15.