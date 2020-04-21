Over 108,000 workers from 4,478 companies to get wage relief

Santo Domingo.-The Ministry of Labor on Tue. said 108,117 workers from 4,478 companies were approved to be integrated, in a second group, into the Employee Solidarity Assistance Fund (PHASE II).

To date, the entity registers a total of 743,280 workers affected by the health crisis created by the closure of commercial activities in the country, especially the tourist sectors, free zones and retail, as a consequence of the expansion of the coronavirus in nationwide.

The data provided show that some 49,088 companies had channeled 79,087 contract suspension requests as of Monday and that this institution, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, had approved 612,817 workers to receive the economic contribution defined by the Government at RD$5,000 and RD$8,500.