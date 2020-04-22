The Santo Domingo Metro gets more trains

Santo Domingo.- The Santo Domingo Metro management Office (OPRET) on Wednesday said a train made up of three wagons will be arriving in the country tomorrow, Thursday, to join the Metro service, together with the nine cars that arrived last March.

“The three wagons that will arrive in the country from Spain, correspond to the group of 18 wagons that were purchased by the Government to expand the supply of transport and thus respond to the demand for the service offered to people, says a statement from OPRET.