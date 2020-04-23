Over 49,000 companies seek to lay off 814,326 workers

Santo Domingo.- To date, a total of 49,831 companies have requested the Labor Ministry to authorize laying off their employees.

According to data from the Labor Ministry, the suspension requests total 81,709, with 814,326 workers affected.

The workers registered in the Employee Solidarity Assistance Fund (FASE) are 756,273, of which 599,413 were approved and 112,193 workers were rejected, Diario Libre reports on figures from the Labor Ministry.