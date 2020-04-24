1Q auto imports jump 16.14% to 30,579

Santo Domingo.- In the first three months of 2020, 30,579 motor vehicles were imported, a 16.14% growth compared to the same period in 2019, according to the General Customs Directorate.

Regarding the FOB value, the Customs publication indicates that vehicle imports reached US$314.20 million, an increase of 2.34% compared to the same period in 2019.

Auto imports in the first quarter of 2020 grew by 19.89%, from 10,801 vehicles in 2019 to 12,949 in 2020. Likewise, the import of SUVs grew by 25.68% when 2,372 more units arrived in the country in 2020. In 2019, 9,237 SUVs were imported and 11,609 in 2020.