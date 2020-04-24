Dominican banks extend service hours

Santo Domingo. – The Banks Superintendence on Fri. said the members of the Dominican Republic Banks Association (ABA) have extended their banking service hours.

In a statement the ABA said the financial intermediaries will provide services on Friday 24, 8:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., Saturday 25 from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and Monday 27 from 8:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

ABA: Reserve bank, Popular Dominicano, BHD – LEON, Caribe, Activo Dominicana, Bank of Nova Scotia, Promerica, Santa Cruz, Banesco and Banco BDI.