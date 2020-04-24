Gasoline falls, propane rises
Santo Domingo.- Fuel prices for the week from April 25 to May 1 (in gallons):
Premium Gasoline RD$163.00, drops RD$8.50
Regular Gasoline RD$147.90, down RD$9.30
Regular Diesel RD$114.60, down RD$8.70
Optimal diesel RD$130.90, drops RD$8.70
Avtur RD$81.10, drops RD$1.50,
Kerosene RD$102.80, drops RD$1.60
Fuel Oil #6, RD$65.40, drops RD$13.40
Fuel Oil 1%S RD$ 79.10, decreases RD$11.70.
Propane (LPG) RD$89.90, up RD$0.90
Natural Gas continues at RD$28.97 per cubic meter.