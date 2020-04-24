Gasoline falls, propane rises

Santo Domingo.- Fuel prices for the week from April 25 to May 1 (in gallons):

Premium Gasoline RD$163.00, drops RD$8.50

Regular Gasoline RD$147.90, down RD$9.30

Regular Diesel RD$114.60, down RD$8.70

Optimal diesel RD$130.90, drops RD$8.70

Avtur RD$81.10, drops RD$1.50,

Kerosene RD$102.80, drops RD$1.60

Fuel Oil #6, RD$65.40, drops RD$13.40

Fuel Oil 1%S RD$ 79.10, decreases RD$11.70.

Propane (LPG) RD$89.90, up RD$0.90

Natural Gas continues at RD$28.97 per cubic meter.