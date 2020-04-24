Renewable energies supply 30% of total demand

Santo Domingo.- The general manager of the Coordinating Organism of the National Interconnected Electric System-SENI, Manuel San Pablo, on Thursday said there were days in March when renewable energies supplied 30% of the total demand.

He said the residential electricity consumption increased because of the population’s confinement, as a result of the pandemic.

San Pablo affirmed that the contribution of renewables “has been very important” and has allowed the SENI to continue operating properly.

“We arrived at times of the day (in March) that renewables represented 30% of the supply of demand that day, producing a decrease in oil-based generation,” he said.