Gov. income fell 10.5% in March to US$856.8M

Santo Domingo.- Government income fell 10.5% in March, in a period that barely shows the incipient impact of the social distancing measures enacted to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Official data published in Fiscal Transparency show that RD$45.8 billion (US$856.8 million) entered the treasury in March, or RD$5.4 billion less than the RD$51.2 billion that entered state coffers in the same month last year.

The Dominican government applied a series of measures to stop COVID-19 infections since March19, amid the state of emergency enacted from that day. The decisions, still in effect, included the cessation of business.