March prices fell -0.52%, paced by transport

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic Central Bank on Mon. said prices fell -0.52% in March compared to the previous month, with accumulated inflation in the first quarter at -0.32%.

“With this result, year-on-year inflation measured from March 2019 to March 2020 reached 2.45%, reaching below the lower limit of the target range of 4.0% ± 1.0%,” the Central Bank said on its website.

It adds that the groups Transport (-2.44 %) and housing (-0.12 %) exerted the most influenced March prices.