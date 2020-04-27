Merchants want measures eased

Santo Domingo.- The Government has sought to instill calm on micro, small and medium entrepreneurs, through various announcements and economic support measures, so that they can reactivate their businesses immediately after the crisis created by Covid-19.

However, they are not in a position to wait, but request the gradual opening of their shops starting today.

In a letter to President Danilo Medina, the Dominican Federation of Merchants (FDC) says that it is time to allow the opening of auto parts and auto repair shops, hardware stores, electrical appliances and financial loans to MSMEs, for considering them “essential for public services to continue operating.”

Justification

The entity, which groups 61,376 members, said the Government measure would eliminate unfair competition by, according to them, large companies, which not only allow them to open their supermarkets, but also the areas of hardware stores, household appliances, batteries, apparel and others, “while the small shops in the neighborhoods where only two or three people enter, are still closed.”