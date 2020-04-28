Dominicans favor reestablishing ties with Taiwan: poll

Santo Domingo.- A survey with a sampling of the country’s population by the Dominican Democratic Board revealed that Dominicans agree that the country should reestablish diplomatic relations with the Republic of Taiwan.

Respondents answered the question should the Dominican Republic have normal relations with Taiwan?

Response: 71% answered yes, 17% said they disagreed, and 12% said they didn’t know.

During their responses, 20% said they knew little about it, 30% did not know, 40% did not comment, and 10% provided comments on the topic.