Gov. is poised to open more businesses, gradually

Santo Domingo.- Economy Minister Juan Ariel Jiménez, on Mon. said the Government is preparing to authorize the opening of other businesses gradually to stimulate the economy, given the measures to halt the pandemic.

In a press release, the official said that that’s what the Ministry of Health is working on, since this will depend on the number of cases of COVID-19 infection.

Jiménez said that although this is being worked on, even the government doesn’t have a date to order the opening of those businesses such as hardware stores, auto parts, and others that remain closed due to the national emergency.