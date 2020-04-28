No companies, no collections, Taxman warns

Santo Domingo.- Internal Taxes director, Magín Díaz, affirmed Mon. that this institution will provide all possible facilities so that companies can survive the economic crisis that the pandemic has generated in the country because without them there are no collections.

“If there are no companies next year we will not collect, we must find a way to help them …”, said during an online interview with the National Association of Young Entrepreneurs (ANJE) president Radhamés Martínez.

Díaz also indicated that employers can rest easy because the corresponding institutions, such as the ministries of Labor, Finance, and Industry and Commerce, will take the necessary measures so that the facilities they have been given do not create labor problems, such as affecting the benefits of employees.

“The businessperson has to be calm. We are not going to do something to create a problem for you on the labor side. We will not take a tax measure that affects otherwise.”