Dominican economy must open, gradually

Santo Domingo.- The gradual opening of the Dominican economy is necessary, but requires guaranteeing some conditions that eliminate the risks of promoting the spread of COVID-19 and that contribute to overcoming the ongoing health crisis.

The statement is by Dominican Republic Industries Association (AIRD) president Celso Juan Marranzini, who praised the authorities’ effort against the pandemic.

“We need to open up our economy more to save thousands of jobs and as a way to guarantee the permanence of thousands of companies of all sizes, to contribute to well-being and social peace,” said Marranzini.