Pandemic unleashes concern over a jittery dollar

Santo Domingo.- The exchange market continues under the effects of the uncertainty unleashed by the pandemic. On Tuesday the benchmark US dollar rate closed at 54.51 pesos, though few banks sell at that price.

At the close yesterday, the US currency was sold through a bank window at 55.33 pesos on average, although in some financial institutions the dollar sold at 56.30 pesos, almost two pesos above the reference rate published by Dominican Republic’s Central Bank.

And despite the Central Bank’s measures that involve increasing liquidity not only in pesos but also in dollars, they have failed to calm fears from economic factors about the future of the local economy amid the pandemic.