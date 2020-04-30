Business Climate Index drops 21% since 4Q 2019

Santo Domingo.- The Business Climate Index decreased significantly from 59.1 in the fourth quarter 2019 (October-December 2019) to 38.1 in the January-March 2020 quarter, according to the Dominican Industries Association (AIRD).

The Business Climate Index (ICE) established in the Industrial Situation Survey, measures the perceptions of business leaders on the investment climate, the national economy, the international economy, the situation of their company and on the branch or subsector of activity in that said company operates.

Comparing the first quarter of 2020 with the fourth quarter of 2019, in the applied survey the perception of business leaders decreased in the first quarter in the aspects of: Dominican economy, international economy, branch of activity, investment climate and business.