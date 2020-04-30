Free zone exports top US$1.4B, a 1.47% growth

Santo Domingo.- During the first quarter of 2020, exports from the free zone regime topped US$1.4 billion, a 1.47% growth compared to the same period of 2019.

According to data published by Customs, 49.31% of those exports correspond to consumer goods, 35.36% to capital goods and the remaining 15.13% to raw materials.

“Exports from free zones according to economic destination indicate: during the first quarter of 2020, exports of consumer goods registered a decrease of -11.53%, standing at US$709.47 million, US$92.44 million less than in the same period of 2019 when it was placed at US$801.92 million,” Customs said.