First stage of economic opening set for May 11: report
Santo Domingo.- Economy Ministry officials have been meeting with various productive sectors to socialize their plans for the gradual opening of economic activities disrupted by COVID-19.
On Monday Diario Libre reported the details of the opening plan of five phases.
According to sources, the plan would be officially announced next week.
The first stage would begin on May 11 with the opening of vehicle dealers, auto repair shops and small businesses.