Pandemic hobbles many economic sectors, others profit

Santo Domingo.- Although the pandemic has hobbled many sectors of the Dominican economy others have taken advantage and even profited.

This is not the case with tourism, since 100% of the world’s tourist destinations, 217 in total, have already restricted travel as a result of the health crisis, compared to 96% at the beginning of the month, according to a study by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

It estimates that international tourist arrivals could fall by up to 30% this year worldwide, for a loss of around US$450.0 billion.

As well as tourism, construction, the automotive sector, clothing and perfume stores, gyms, electronics, amusement centers, beauty centers, jewelry stores and countless non-essential activities are reporting losses while others benefit from the shelter in place.