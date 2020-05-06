BHD Leon, a leading bank in the Dominican Republic, selects Temenos to power its Digital Transformation

Press Release

BHD Leon selected Temenos’ cloud-native, cloud-agnostic software to deliver

operational excellence and provide personalized digital banking services to

1.5 million people

GENEVA, Switzerland – May 6, 2020 – Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking

software company, today announced that BHD Leon has chosen to implement

Temenos Transact, the next generation core banking product, as part of its

digital transformation program. The implementation will be conducted in two

phases, migrating business lines across retail, SME, corporate and wealth

management sectors from a legacy system to Temenos’ cloud-native, API-first

microservices-based platform. Temenos digital banking platform will enable

the bank to provide improved digital services tailored to the customers’

needs and gain operational resilience amid the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

BHD Leon aims to grow its customer base of 1.5 million by expanding in

other countries in the region, including in Panama. The bank plans to

expand its market share in underbanked populations by rolling out new

products, such as credit and savings offerings to address the financial

needs of women and small businesses. BHD Leon will run Temenos’ software in

the public cloud to elastically scale based on its business demands.

The Dominican Republic is the largest economy in Central America and the

Caribbean, and one of the most dynamic in the region. The government has

invested in ongoing financial and structural reforms in order to maintain

rapid growth.[1]

<https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#m_-6652186121299753440__ftn1>. As an

organization deeply committed to social responsibility, BHD Leon’s

contribution to creating a prosperous economy is a key initiative for the

bank. The bank’s mission is to improve the world by empowering individuals

and businesses, driving economic and financial growth and stability, even

in uncertain times.

As part of its strategy, the bank will institute a digital transformation

plan that will help BHD Leon to meet the emerging needs of clients, and the

demands of innovation and financial stability. With Temenos Transact, BHD

Leon will automate its back office systems and processes, and achieve

tangible business results. Temenos’ cloud-native, cloud-agnostic core

banking platform will provide increased scalability, and a 360-degree

customer view to drive relationship banking. Temenos Transact leverages the

cloud’s elastic scalability to manage millions of accounts with the lowest

Total Cost of Ownership. Once implemented, the bank will be able to quickly

roll out new products to market as it responds to customer needs and

expands to new countries.

*Steven Puig, President, BHD Leon, commented:* “We are committed to being

the benchmark for banks in the Dominican Republic. Our vision for digital

transformation required a partner with open technology, fast time to

market, and the ability to scale. We are delighted to have found a partner

that shares our vision for enabling everyone, from the student; to the

small business owner; to the tourist; to the large corporation, with

personalized banking services for all of their needs. Temenos’ modern, open

and agile technology will drive powerful change as we seek to support even

more people and expand into other countries.”

*Enrique Ramos O’Reilly, Managing Director – Latin America and the

Caribbean, Temenos, said: *“We are delighted to partner with a leading bank

in Latin America on a project that will set the standard in digital banking

for the region. More than ever, digital transformation is imperative for

banks to address immediate priorities and build a sustainable business in

the future. Temenos’ cloud-native, cloud-agnostic software will enable BHD

Leon to scale and reduce time-to-market for new products and services from

months to days. Temenos Transact with its API-first, microservices-based

architecture, delivers to banks the richest banking functionality,

unprecedented speed, scalability, and resilience. BHD Leon’s new digital

banking platform will enable the bank to offer superior banking experiences

and innovative services rapidly, at the pace of market demand.”

Temenos has a proven track record of helping banks to digitally transform.

High-performing clients using Temenos software have achieved

industry-leading cost-income ratios of 26.8% and returns on equity of 29%,

three times the industry average. Temenos gives banks freedom of choice to

deploy software on premise, in any public cloud, or as Temenos SaaS.