Dominican Republic Industries warn against reopening ‘chaos’

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic Industries Association (AIRD) executive vice president Cirse Almánzar on Tuesday said it’s necessary to develop a plan to reactivate the economy and warned that the situation that is occurring spontaneously may become chaos and more expensive for all of society.

“If you do not have a clear signal in the population, this uncertainty is generated,” she said.

She said the AIRD has insisted on the importance of establishing an operation protocol with phases of different nature, but the mechanisms in which it will operate must be defined, “how are we going to live with the COVID-19.”

“I think this will not hold up next week. I believe that the Government must already take a step, a sign of how we are going to reactivate.”