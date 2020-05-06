The economy can’t be rushed, big business warns

Santo Domingo.- National Business Council (Conep) president Pedro Brache, on Wed. warned that “the economy cannot be rushed” and should be reopened when there is a sanitary protocol.

He said despite the urgency, it must be understood that the population’s health comes first.

Brache added that there should be a protocol that safeguards people’s health. “We believe that everything has to be done taking care of the health and well-being of Dominicans first, so nothing can be rushed.”