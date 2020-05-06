Zero waste technology can ‘totally eliminate landfills’

Santo Domingo.- The firm SOMED TECHNOLOGY could install Russian patent (zero waste) technology they affirm would totally eliminate the landfills.

The technology derives various products from waste, financial use of by-products and protection of the environment.

“The country could acquire the benefits of a new universal recycling technology (zero waste) aimed at perfecting the processes for obtaining synthetic fuels, fuel and synthesis gases, as well as thermal and electrical energy from waste containing carbon,” the company said in a statement.