Official warns against ‘savage mining’

Santo Domingo.- The Energy and Mines Minister on Wed. warned of pressures from “backward sectors” to boycott the amendment of Law 146, the legal framework of mining that for almost five decades has fostered “crumbs for the State” and large profits for the private capital of the industry.

Antonio Isa Conde said that the unprecedented and balanced reform in the sector, “they are already taking their claws out, with a mind that does not take into account national interests and that is selfish, like everything that savage mining represents for capitalism.”

Isa labeled the bill for the National Mining Law as a progressive initiative, based on criteria of sustainable development, focused on defending the interests of Dominicans, “with a vision of win win for the company, the communities and the country.”